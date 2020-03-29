Lizbeth Rodríguez confesses she will not continue with Exposing Infidels | INSTAGRAM

The famous former Badabun host, Lizbeth Rodríguez revealed that she is not going to resume her series Exposing Infidels, but will focus on her new project, a new YouTube series that she now named “Secrets”, where she practically does the same.

At the beginning of the video, she reveals how her fans demand that she record Exposing Infidels, because she likes to share everything with her faithful followers.

He revealed that everything is due to “encounters and separations” that his life has given him lately, according to Liz he was in an internal fight to be able to decide it, until he concluded that now he will expose secrets and of course the odd infidelity.

He just launched the second chapter and in this the first couple he addresses is a couple of men, where they assure that their whatsapps are seen, so they do not accept the challenge or the money, although Liz warns them that it is because they are just starting their relationship .

Liz, along with her team, have recharged their batteries to “clean the world of lies”, is the premise of her new program where she also approached a couple, who have been together for 5 years, although at the moment of having to sign they do not accept the challenge.

The participants have to sign some sheets where they agree to be recorded and to have their cell phone checked, making them responsible for everything that may happen, because in the past they could have gotten into trouble because of some checks.

Many of the couples did not accept the challenge, as Liz suspected that they are all unfaithful in that place. This series promises to be quite controversial just like Exposing Infidels, so we will have to be on the lookout.

Things got good when they came with some Spaniards to check their cell phones, because although he struggled to convince them, according to the young man, he is overwhelmed by people, although Liz did find some somewhat suspicious photos.

We recommend you check the full video to see what happened in this new chapter.

