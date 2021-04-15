Lizbeth Rodríguez boasts a flirty phosphorescent dress | Instagram

The driver, businesswoman, model, actress and youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a recent photo on Instagram where she shows off her pretty figure in a tight and striking phosphorescent green dress.

Lizbeth Rodriguez He continuously shares content on his social networks, especially on Instagram and Twitter, however, when he publishes photos or videos where his figure looks, it is when he most attracts the attention of his fans.

The beautiful 26-year-old celebrity is known for being in constant controversy, whether she provokes them herself or is seen involved in one due to certain comments she makes, all thanks to her always giving her opinion.

You get out of the way; the horse arrived, “he wrote.

The publication was shared 22 hours ago, the dynamic he did to start following his fans was that they wrote precisely the word “Horseback“Without any interruption, several of his fans tried to do it and few seem to have succeeded.

Some of them do not understand why they hate the beautiful actress originally from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico since she is beautiful and does not find any logic, of course, like any youtuber she tends to have many friends, but also enemies who take care of To discredit his person, however, he continuously manages to get ahead without caring about the opinion of others.

So far he has 249 thousand 697 red hearts and 7 thousand 344 comments, in the photograph in which he is a little back, although we also see a little of the front part of his figure, as it is commonly said it is “three-quarters “.

She wears a knee-length dress in color fluorescent greenApparently it has a collar like a shirt, it cannot be distinguished perfectly, it has long sleeves and on the back it has a cute and flirtatious neckline that immediately draws attention.

Since recently Lizbeth Rodríguez has been wearing her hair a little shorter than usual, she had not left it that way for a long time, it looks a lot like it adds lightness and sophistication.

It seems that the Photo It was taken from a balcony, at the bottom of the image we can see some quite tall buildings, it seems that the place is Tijuana, its place of origin, which is characterized by having this type of buildings.

Liz has the opportunity to travel constantly and she makes this known to her followers in her Instagram stories and on some occasions in photos or videos that she publishes.