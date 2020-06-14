Lizbeth Rodríguez becomes a villain when she plays Teresa | Instagram

The beautiful youtuber and host Lizbeth Rodríguez made it clear that she is a excellent actress, in her Tik tok account shared a short video playing Teresa, turned into a whole villain.

As you will surely remember Lizbeth is Theater Degree reason why the action is facilitated to him, in several occasions it has shared it to us through its networks.

Although she was not known precisely for her performances but rather for her conductions in Badabun in the program « Exposing Infidels » Lizbeth Rodríguez has managed to excel in every project in which she participates.

It may interest you: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez shoots the hearts of Instagram like a princess

In his video he is wearing a beautiful red dress With details in transparency, lace and some applications, the model has thin straps that show off its attributes.

In the background we can hear a dialogue that Angelique Boyer made when she played Teresa in the telenovela with the same name, and now Lizbeth does the same thing boasting your acting skills.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Like any other rising celebrity Lizbeth is continually criticized by some Internet users because they do not think it is right how he carries out some issues when exposing the infidels because that is his job as she mentioned.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It is in relation to this that it has exposed various celebrities and therefore the fans of these personalities begin to attack her, however for the driver it is already something with which she is used.

It should be mentioned that it is one thing to bother with it and get to the point of both verbal and digital aggression, because there are certain people who have involved his family what others think is wrong and evidently wrong according to the conventional norms of morality.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

I prefer to be the villain, than the one who remains silent – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

June 12, 2020

There are many comments about it, unfortunately the Internet is not a medium that can be easily controlled, however so far Lizbeth has been able to cope well enough.

Read also: Photos Lizbeth Rodríguez as Jane de Tarzán, but with few clothes