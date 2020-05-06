Lizbeth Rodríguez and what nobody notices in her daring photo | Instagram

Looking very daring is that he shared his taste for cookingLizbeth Rodríguez took the netizens’ eyes with her tiny shorts, but do you know what it is that no one notices in her photo?

Due to this quarantine, the beautiful driver from Tijuana showed her taste for cooking, something that until recently she did not know she liked.

In a photograph where it was published in her Instagram stories, she was very cunning because they are automatically removed after twenty-four hours.

In the snapshot in question Lizbeth’s white legs appear wearing slippers, accompanied by a text that says “What nobody notices”, something funny because from his outfit it seems that he is wearing slippers.

In addition to the fact that she was in slippers, it can be seen that she apparently has nothing on the blouse, despite the fact that it is long from the back to the front where she placed the phrase cover the front of Lizbeth so it is believed that he is not wearing anything, but no, in fact he is also wearing a tiny short.

However, there is a second photograph, the publication he made on Instagram can see Rodríguez showing off his dish even near the stove because he had not yet done the plating to delight his diners, and where the complete outfit can already be seen.

Lizbeth comfortable while cooking | Instagram

“Friends, I have just discovered that I like to cook #desdemicasa; and the best thing is that my friends from @rappimx take every ingredient that I want to my door to your house. And what do you want to cook?” Lizbeth shared.

The way we cook is not at odds with our outfits however we can afford to do it while being as comfortable as possible as he did Lizbeth Rodríguez.

.