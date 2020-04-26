Lizbeth Rodríguez and Tiktok’s suggestive dance ends up lifting her skirt | Instagram

The beautiful youber Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a suggestive and attractive dance on your official account Tik tok that will surely make your skin stand on end just by looking at it while her skirt goes up.

Possessor of one pretty attractive figure Lizbeth does not miss an opportunity to show off her curves because she is quite proud of her body, something that all women should do today.

Dancing a song that seems to come from the application is that the former host of Exposing infidels in the company of her partner begins to dance.

Rodríguez has always been characterized for being an extremely strong, decisive woman and above all for having a quite relaxed character but at the same time she is not someone who lets herself be manipulated by someone else, much less being blackmailed.

In the video he looks quite happy while start dancing, her personality is always that of a happy woman and above all always positive, she is wearing a skirt with a sweater and when she starts dancing this at the same time she is going up little by little.

Lizbeth is currently in quarantine like the rest of the world, but that does not prevent her from sharing her videos every time on social networks and even Tik tok.

In his latest publications of Twitter He has greatly pointed out the great support that has been given by the health authorities and even the workers who consider them heroes without capes.

There are heroes who continue to go abroad, to SAVE LIVES, who face discrimination on the streets, who leave their families sheltered at home to fight! For you! For me! For all! !

Label a doctor so we can recognize him ‍⚕️ # graciasextra – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 24, 2020

Since the controversy between Lizbeth and Juan de Dios Pantoja, until today the youtuber had had a fairly firm appearance, she is a woman known for her tender character, however when it is due, the lioness that lives inside her comes out because she is not someone who is intimidated by anyone.

So far things have not been clarified despite the fact that he put all his efforts into wanting to “unmask” However, it seems that Pantoja was only there.

