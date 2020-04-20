Lizbeth Rodríguez and Kenya could send you a hidden message to Kimberly Loaiza | Instagram

So far the attacks between youtubers continue since April 16, something that worries everyone is that Kimberly Loaiza has remained on the sidelines of the situation is why Lizbeth Rodríguez and Kenya could send you a hidden message.

Surely you are aware of the controversy raised among the youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja and Lizbeth Rodríguez, therefore you will know that one of the worst affected is La Lindura Mayor.

Much to expressed Rodríguez about your support for LoaizDespite the fact that she has shared memes on her social media accounts, she has even asked her followers to stop making fun of her, something that has not happened and neither on her part.

So far neither side has clarified anything, both provide evidence and reveal even more, and although both Kenya Os and Kimberly they have stayed quite apart of the situation coincidentally after Kim shared a Tik tok where she danced a song, which both Lizbeth and Kenya shared the same Tik tok as Loaiza.

It seems that Rodríguez, who so far says that she is concerned about Kimberly since she claimed that she was manipulated by Juan de Dios and that the latter wrote his tweets and that was why he controlled something that until recently Loaiza shared on Twitter that it was not true.

Could it be that both Rodríguez and Kenya Os They want to send a message to the Greater Cuteness giving them their support and that they have them, although there are other possibilities that it was just a coincidence or that it is another way to continue making fun of her, what do you think.

Whatever the case, it is very likely that Loaiza wants to stay away from all this controversy that has surely caused her. a big pain.

