Lizbeth Rodríguez and her new series, goodbye infidels, hello Corajillo | Instagram

The beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez is diversifying in her content for her followers because she has not only returned with everything against the infidels with Secretos, a series that has already been in two chapters, but has also launched one more series, Corajillo.

In this new series as its name says, they will cause “Corajillo” someone with the help of accomplices and heavy jokes.

In its first chapter it dealt with a controversial but very common topic these days, the sugar mommy; a video in which a young man plays a prank on his mother.

The young man introduces his “girlfriend” to mom, who seems to be over 20 years old, surely this does not have a good ending.

The young boy’s sugar mommy tells the mom that they have many things in common so they would get along very well.

Edwin’s mother, the young man in question tells the lady that he is very materialistic and wants a car and implies that this is why he has started a relationship with her.

The lady is very upset and lashes out Edwin, he tells the lady that he is a “lizard” and he is a “drone”; at the end of it all Lizbeth Rodríguez appears on the scene.

