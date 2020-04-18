Lizbeth Rodríguez and her memes before the controversy with Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez assures that she has nothing against Kimberly Loaiza and even wants to help her to separate herself from the mistreatment and infidelities of Juan de Dios Pantoja, for which she has launched severe accusations and after that came the memes.

The ex Badabun Girl assured that Juan mistreats Kim, that he does not even let her publish something or record without his authorization, in addition to being unfaithful; even with one of their mutual friends Kevin Achutegui, whom social networks have named Kevin Panini, remembering Karla Panini’s betrayal of her friend Karla Luna taking away her husband.

After these accusations, the couple pointed out that Lizbeth Rodríguez was a liar and demanded proof of what she said.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja, they filter alleged supposed video, networks support Kimberly Loaiza

Lizbeth published a video of a conversation with Kevin in which she indicated that she shared intimacy with Juan, the same that the interpreter of Tactic and his followers have disqualified on social networks.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

On the Twitter account of the ex Badabun memes began to emerge from the situation, for which she was harshly criticized by some Internet users, including Juan de Dios Pantoja himself.

Read also: Juan de Dios Pantoja, they filter alleged video prohibited between him and Kevin Panini

Pantoja pointed out that the supposed support for Kimberly Loaiza was one more lie from Liz since he mocked of her in the memes she was throwing.

The memes also include the request to Juan to deliver the van and close his YouTube channel, as he pointed out if Lizbeth Rodríguez presented evidence of what he said.

.