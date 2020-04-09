Lizbeth Rodríguez almost becomes food for crocodiles | Instagram

The youtuber and host Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a new video on her YouTube channel where she almost didn’t come out alive because she was about to be crocodile food.

You may remember past posts where he was at Nayarit enjoying the scenery, both fresh and salt water.

That trip will probably be shared in several videos for your channel, so your followers and subscribers will surely be on the lookout for your posts.

Lizbeth is characterized by being a fresh, dynamic, intelligent and hard-working girl who has above all things a very good sense of humor.

The Theater Degree She is also known for being a very nice person and above all someone humble and who treats people quite well, however if in any case it requires tugging her pants she does so without flinching.

Rodríguez and his team went to the Nayarit National Marsh Biosphere Reserve, where for the first time He would get on a kayak, in the company of one of his collaborators they began to advance with the oars, commenting on how beautiful the place was.

“It really is something very fun, it is something I could do every day, these incredible wonders that nature offers us the truth that I am super amazed,” said Liz.

As it progressed and as it was his first time on a mangrove trail in a kayak, Lizbeth and her companion decided play some races with his companions however everything got out of control so much that Lizbeth and her companion ended up in the water.

The driver brought with her a camera with which they were recording but when he fell into the water he also ended up inside it, just as they were leaving the water, it was possible to see that there were crocodiles in the water or at least it is what you see in the video.

Because Lizbeth and the other person turned around, were injured, look at the photos here, fortunately it happened to older people.

The camera was lost for a moment so they risked getting back into the water to search for it with the danger that something would bite themFortunately they were able to find it, they got back into the kayak but with much more care.

