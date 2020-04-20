Lizbeth Rodríguez, accepts everything and asks for forgiveness crying | Instagram

There is no doubt that we are all sensitive to situations that may affect third parties, Lizbeth Rodríguez ended up crying in a video she just shared where accept everything and ask for forgiveness.

These days there has been a lot of movement on social networks thanks to the fact that Lizbeth started with some statements against Juan de Dios Pantoja, where it was said that he had a gay relationship with his wife’s cameraman Kimberly Loaiza.

The reason for this decision “take the rags to the sun” It was because according to Lizbeth in one of her most recent videos she had asked them not to mess with her, and not to mention her in their videos because they had made fun of her on several occasions.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja and the truth about the controversy with Kenya Os

Which was not the case and the teasing and hints On the part of some people who appeared in the videos of Juan de Dios, they continued to unleash Rodríguez’s anger.

From the beginning of the controversy until today, Lizbeth had had a fairly firm appearance, she is a woman known for his tender character However, when it is due, the lioness that lives inside her comes out because she is not someone who is intimidated by anyone.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

However, a little less than an hour ago, when he published this video, he can be seen as somewhat vulnerable because he began to speak that he had not measured his actions and that he wanted to ask a public apology.

Don’t be happy it’s not for Juan de Dios Pantoja but for Kenya Os, although you remember she did some years ago an interview with the ex-wife of the couple from Kenya with the aim of making the interpreter of “Liar”.

All this due to a conflict that Pantoja himself had with Kenya, and even he claimed to have conspired with the Badabun CEO To make youtuber look bad, what they did was use Lizbeth to get information and make her look bad as already mentioned.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The tears They ran down Lizbeth’s cheeks when she realized what she had done and the pain that Kenya had to go through at that time, fortunately today she is very well and continues with her life and especially with her career.

“Forgiveness It is never too late to ask for forgiveness, if you have something stuck in your heart, get it out! It will make you feel better …” Lizbeth wrote in her post in which she curiously did not tag Kenya Os.

Read also: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez makes a strong proposal on Tiktok

.