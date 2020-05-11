A group of researchers taking samples in Cocoa Beach, Florida, found a plump lizard near a pizzeria with a record-breaking case of constipation: 80% of your body mass made from excrement.

A CT scan revealed that the bodacious reptile, which was initially thought to be with an egg, was in fact walking with a huge fecal bolus made up of its unusual diet of insects, sand, and pizza grease.

Curly-tailed lizards, Leiocephalus carinatus, are famous omnivores that eat almost anything that moves and several things that don’t.

Likewise, the less than optimal diet was subsidized with some insects, a more conventional snack for curly-tailed lizards.

The discovery tops previous records of constipated reptiles, whose title was previously held by a Burmese python who had a bolus that made up 13 percent of their body mass.

A huge fecal mass known as a bolus ended almost all of the lizard’s digestion. (Image credit: Natalie Claunch).

Unable to pass bolus

However, the unprecedented discovery is tragic, as it is likely that the lizard was very uncomfortable. Unable to get past the massive bolus, the animal was euthanized and, according to the document, a post-mortem dissection revealed that “its internal organs had visibly atrophied, especially the liver and ovaries.”

The discovery was an accidental find when the team was researching curly-tailed lizards, which are not endemic to the region, to discover what makes an invasive species successful.

Experts say the stool mass built up over time and grew too large for the creature to pass through.

And the longer the lizard constipated, the greater the mass of feces.

For his part, Edward Stanley, director of the Florida Museum of Digital Discovery and Disclosure Laboratory, said:

“I was surprised at how little space was left for all the other organs; If you look at the 3D model, you only have a little space left in your rib cage for your heart, lungs, and liver. ”

The curly-tailed lizard is native to the Caribbean and is found in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, and Cuba.

This species was introduced to Florida in the early 1940s to help control sugar cane pests.

Finally, the study was published in Herpetological Review.

IMAGE OF THE FLORIDA MUSEUM BY EDWARD STANLEY.

