Liz Cheney says she’s sorry she voted for Trump in 2020

The congresswoman for the state of Wyoming, Liz Cheney, who was ousted last Wednesday as the third highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, said this Saturday in an interview with ABC that she regrets having voted for the former president of the United States , Donald Trump in the 2020 election “although he could never have supported Biden.”

Cheney, ousted from the Republican leadership of the House for her repeated condemnation of Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud, plans to challenge the former president for the ideological dominance of the Republican Party.

During the interview with journalist Jonathan Karl, this exchange of words came up:

Karl: “I mean, how can you not regret that vow, given what happened?”

Cheney: “Yes. I mean, look, I was never going to endorse Joe Biden, and I’m sorry for the vote. I think it was a vote based on politics, based on a kind of substance and what I know in terms of the kind of policies that he proposed that were good for the country, but that I… I think it’s fair to say that I regret the vote. ” .

Karl: “If the Republican Party nominates Donald Trump in 2024, could he stay in a Republican Party that decides that he should be the nominee again?”

Cheney: “I’ll do everything I can to make sure he’s not the nominee and, you know, whatever it takes to make sure he never gets anywhere near the Oval Office again.”

Karl: “But would you stay in the party if he was the nominee?”

Cheney: “I will not support it and I will do everything I can to make sure that does not happen.”

On the other hand, the Republican said she was focused on her reelection in Wyoming when asked what it would take for her to run for president. She said her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, would like to see her as a candidate and added with a laugh that “it is not the goal.”

With information from Axios