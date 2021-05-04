Liz Cheney Case Reflects Rift Between Republicans In Post-Trump Era

15 minutes. Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney intensified her criticism of former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) on Monday, which has generated a strong debate within the party, plunged into a schism months after the former president left the White House.

Despite being banned on social media, Trump remains the most popular Republican politician among voters, but at the same time the most polarizing; a division that has permeated his own political formation.

This Monday Trump published a statement through his political action committee (PAC) Save America, in which he reiterated his unfounded accusations that there was electoral fraud in the general elections in November, in which he lost the Presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

The great lie

Those elections “will be, from this day forward, known as THE BIG LIE!” He said in the note.

Less than an hour later, Liz Cheney, who represents Wyoming, lashed out at the former president on Twitter:

“The 2020 presidential elections were not stolen,” began the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney (2001-2009), adding that “anyone who claims they were is expanding THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law and poisoning the democratic system. “.

In her day, Cheney was the highest-ranking Republican to join Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan.6 assault on the Capitol.

For her criticism of the former president, the pro-Trump are pressing within the Republican caucus to remove her from the leadership of her party in the Lower House.

Cheney already stirred the Republican ranks last week when he opined that any conservative who wants to run for his party’s nomination in the 2024 presidential election should be ruled out if they support Trump’s allegations.

Silence the critics

In February, the congresswoman overcame an attempt to be expelled as “number 3” of her party in the Lower House. This was made possible by the support of the Conservative Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. However, Cheney may now have lost that support according to several US communications.

Trump published the statement on Monday, while an audit, commissioned by the Republicans, is being carried out on the result of the elections in Maricopa County, decisive in the electoral victory of Biden in Arizona, one of the key states.

Cheney is not the only critic of Trump in the party, since Senator Mitt Romney, who represents Utah, was booed last weekend during a state convention, shortly before an attempt to censure him for having voted with him failed. Democrats in the two political trials against the former president.

Media footage shows Romney walking to a lectern Saturday amid cheers and boos. The latter stronger, before almost 2,000 conservative delegates.

The former Republican presidential candidate (2012) began his speech by asking attendees what they thought about the first hundred days of Biden.

Romney booed

“Now, you know me as a person who speaks his mind, and I do not hide the fact that I was not a fan of the personality problems of our former president,” Romney continued, amid the boos.

Then, the legislator stopped a few seconds and snapped: Aren’t you ashamed? “

A resolution to censure Romney for voting to impeach Trump failed Saturday during both political trials against him.

Romney was the only Republican senator who broke with his party in the 2020 impeachment against Trump because of his pressure on Ukraine. And he was among the seven Republicans who voted against the president in the second impeachment against him for the assault on the Capitol.

In both cases Trump was acquitted.

This weekend’s scene attests to the schism among Republicans, which has only increased after Trump’s departure.

Many in the party remain linked to Trump, although others question the role that the former president should assume while out of power.

Susan Collins, one of the Republican senators who condemned Trump, said she was “shocked” by the boos at Romney.