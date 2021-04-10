Liz Carmouche cruises to decision win over Vanessa Porto

Jayson Tatum makes Celtics history with career-high 53 points (Video) by Gerald Bourguet

Bellator 256: Liz Carmouche defeated Vanessa Porto.

Liz Carmouche defeated Vanessa Porto via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27), at Bellator 256 on Friday, April 9, 2021, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The first round was rather dull as both fighters took their time feeling each other out. Carmouche opted to work on the outside, measuring the distance with her strikes. While Porto controlled the middle of the cage, using leg kicks as her main offensive weapon. Porto made it a focus to attack Carmouche’s lead leg with inside leg kicks.

Carmouche made an adjustment to start the second round, pushing Porto back against the cage. From the clinch, Carmouche landed a series of knees to the thighs and bodies. In the third round, Carmouche was able to use her superior footwork to hit and move. Carmouche won the majority of exchanges. Carmouche went for a takedown, changing the pace of the fight and dictating the action. From the clinch, Carmouche landed a fury of punches and knees.

Carmouche entered Bellator 256 with wins in three of her previous four fights. The only loss for Carmouche came against UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. With the victory, Carmouche will look to fight one of the two women ahead of her in the Bellator rankings, flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez and former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

Porto made her Bellator debut on Friday night. The Brazilian signed with Bellator after a four-fight winning streak in Invicta. After losing to Carmouche, Porto will look to bounce back against a less experience ranked fighter in her next fight.

Bellator 256 took place on Friday, April 9, 2021, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Follow along with FanSided for all your live news and highlights.