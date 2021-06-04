Living without a mobile for a few days makes you see everything differently.

The moment of truth

The first thing that strikes you is that the mobile phone with more than 20 years continues to work perfectly. It’s amazing how robust the technology was only two decades ago. Once I inserted the SIM card into the phone, I mounted the battery and pressed the power button. The Nokia home screen made me smile, but what mattered was that the phone was taking carrier coverage well and everything seemed to work.

The first shock is to check that there are physical keys, one he is no longer used to pressing them because now we do it directly on the screen. The small size of the device also attracted attention, very comfortable to carry in your pocket and with little weight. Some advantage would have to have. I decided to go outside with him with the feeling that I was missing something. I did not have the phone to consult any nonsense if I felt like it. That made me uneasy for a while, but as it goes on you assume that, if you wish, the communication continues. You just have to dial a number and call. The problem comes perhaps due to the smartphones themselves. The least use we make of it is to make a call. In my case, there are days that pass and pass without me doing any, quite a paradox for a telephone.

This experience makes you realize that we spend too much time with the phone in hand doing practically nothing. What you are doing is fulfilling a function that is no longer entertainment, but to supply boredom. That is If before we were bored in one way, now we do it in another.



As the days went by, that feeling of restlessness, like a smartphone withdrawal syndrome, subsided. It’s more, it becomes even a liberation. You give the phone the importance it has, and you use it simply for the function for which it was created. This experience helped me understand that, in my case, I was spending too much time on the phone. This led me to pay more attention to the control of the phone’s time use, which sends you a weekly report with the average time you have spent connected. The day to day with a phone from two decades ago in the middle of 2021 is positive, as an experiment it is a highly recommended experience.

You live calmer, you are perhaps more productive and you realize that the battery lasts forever. But reality ends up imposing itself, we had to go back to the iPhone 12. When I reinserted the SIM card and turned it on, I had the feeling of being a premiere. When the phone received the signal from the operator, the WhatsApp application went crazy. I had more than 1000 unread messages, coming from so many and so many groups in which I am as a participant. With Telegram it was also something similar, the email did not notify anything because it was consulted from the computer.

But this experience of being without a smartphone for a few days in 2021 has been very pleasant and I do not rule out doing it again during a vacation period. It helps you to understand your relationship with technology and give it the value it has. It is not about going back or giving it up, but understanding that excessive and uncontrolled use of the smartphone is not positive.