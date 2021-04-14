Living with spring asthenia

Share

Spring is a season full of life… A life that becomes visible.

But sometimes it brings with it some not so nice things … allergies, spring asthenia…

And these reactions of our body impact us deeply in our emotional world. So we must learn to adapt to these changes to live in the present even when our body is tired.

The spring asthenia It consists of feelings of weakness, physical fatigue and mental exhaustion that limit us in our usual activities. During spring asthenia, we can also notice changes in our night’s sleep and even our appetite. Without a doubt, these symptoms induce us to live in a different way, at a different pace.

Spring asthenia usually disappear on its own after a few weeks, but that time we can live it as very negative.

The tiredness and fatigue They tend to have a great emotional impact on us because it represents a major change in the way we live. And sometimes the fatigue experienced is not as much as the way we interpret that tiredness.

Since I was a teenager, spring has affected me a lot. I feel dizzy and a special tiredness that does not disappear despite sleeping 8 hours a day. The worst thing was the dizziness, because it made me live in a wobbly world and it was difficult for me to focus on the classes, although if I managed to be still, it seemed that the dizziness would subside a bit.

In my adult life there are reminiscences of these spring dizziness, nothing to do with those experienced between the ages of 17 and 18. But I feel that sometimes those dizziness they take me back to frustration, because they force me to stop doing things that I have to do and that multiply my suffering and discomfort.

RE-INTERPRETING SPRING ASTENIA

Since I learned to live in the present, practicing mindful breathing and meditation, I have realized that whatever sign my body emits, I interpret it differently.

If dizziness or a migraine force me to stop what I was doing, I start accept it. In fact, I take these physical signs as a sign that I must take care of myself and rest. And when I do, I suffer less and react better to those unexpected interruptions.

Tiredness or fatigue is one of the things that has always made me the most nervous. Partly because fatigue has come to me at any time from my hypothyroidism. I’ve had stages where I literally felt like I had no energy, that my body could only lie down and rest.

My mind, somewhat more restless, kept telling me everything I had to do, even blame myself of not having more energy. And that made me feel really bad about myself.

Fortunately now I don’t feel like that anymore when my body needs more rest. Now I listen to his signals and give him what he needs. My body is strong and withstand the daily pressure that I put on it, but when I don’t listen to him, I exhaust him to the extreme and that’s when I get frustrated.

Since listening to my body, I take preventive measures before my energy is completely depleted and that protects me from a whole week of fatigue. Because the key is in me, in listening to me, in taking care of myself and loving me.

I think we can amplify fatigue when we feel anxious, frustrated, angry with our body or with life in general. That is why the key to experiencing spring asthenia from a different perspective is to take these stages calmly, as a stage of rest before our body renews its energies.

Last weekend, I got one of those typical spring dizzy spells. And instead of reacting angrily, I listened to him and restructured what he was going to do that day. I wanted to write an article for my blog and finish off some things that I still had to do from the previous week. But the dizziness came and my world began to spin.

It was impossible for me to put myself in front of the computer, so I turned off the laptop and listened to a guided meditation to enter myself. At first I felt dizzy even with my eyes closed, but when I turned my attention to my breathing, I felt the movement of my world subside. And little by little, I began to forget the reason why it had entered me and I just felt good inside, I felt calm and full of serenity.

After 20 minutes of meditation, I opened my eyes and my world was still stable. I managed to stop the dizziness by entering me, giving me that rest time that I needed, healing me from within.

Dizziness, like headaches, sometimes subside with meditation and sometimes not. But even when they continue to accompany me after a meditation session, I no longer get frustrated, I just allow the discomfort or pain to continue. Because I know it won’t last forever that this annoyance needs to be expressed. And when I let my emotions, aches and pains express themselves, I suffer less and they spend less time with me.

I realized that my body is deeply intelligent and that when I listen to him and take time off or rest, I help myself.

That is why we can interpret spring asthenia not as an obstacle in our way, but as a seat in which to rest. Try not to get frustrated by your fatigue, rest and thus you will replenish the energy of your body. And if fatigue makes you sad, feel it, release it through tears, it has happened to me many times.

Remember, asthenia can come to you, but you decide how you live it.

Let everything flow in you, give yourself permission to rest