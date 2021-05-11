Living the dream: rapper J Cole to play professional basketball in Africa



J Cole has regularly appeared at NBA events, such as All-Star Weekend.

Photo: Jeff Hahne / Getty Images

Rap star J Cole signed a contract to play in the African Basketball League starting this weekend.. The singer, songwriter and producer signed with the Rwanda Patriots BBC team, and would debut as early as next Saturday, May 15, against Nigeria Riber Hoopers.

Sources: American rap star J. Cole is signing a deal in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda’s Patriots BBCJ Cole will play 3-to-6 games, the first of which on Sunday vs. Nigeria. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

Jermaine Lamarr Cole has always declared himself a fan of the NBA and basketball in general, alluding to players of the sport of the heights in his songs. Additionally, he has made guest appearances at NBA events, as a singer and as a player at the All-Star Weekend. Been a part of the celebrity star party.

Months ago it was reported that he was training to seek an opportunity in the NBA. This shows how seriously J Cole takes basketball.

It is probably no coincidence that on May 14, just two days before his debut, he released his album called: “The Off-Season” (out of season). For a couple of days, Cole has been in Rwanda, an East African country, where he will play his first match. Maximum hype for its premiere in professional basketball.