Living life is the best adventure. First trailer for ‘Live Is Life’

Warner Bros. has released the first official trailer for ‘Live is Life‘, the new film by director Dani de la Torre, responsible for’ The Unknown ‘,’ The Shadow of the Law ‘and the six episodes of’Unit‘, the successful Movistar + series that he also created with an Alberto Marini.

Set in the mid-eighties, the film focuses on a gang of five teenagers who try to fulfill their dreams during the night of San Juan in a small town in Galicia. ‘Live is life‘is the journey of five friends who find themselves. From the child who discovers the adult. Of the adult who refuses to stop being a child.

Adrin Baena will be Rodri, Juan del Pozo and Ral del Pozo will play the twins lvaro and Maza, David Rodríguez will be Suso and Javier Casellas will be Garriga.

Albert Espinosa (‘Planta 4’, ‘Los Espabilados’) signs the script for this production by Atresmedia Cine, 4 Cats Pictures and Live is Life AIE that will hit Spanish cinemas this coming August.

Finally and while we are here, mention that the launch of this trailer, which you can see below, coincides with the beginning of the filming of the 2 season of the aforementioned ‘Unit‘, which will have Dani de la Torre as director of its six and (surely) vibrant episodes.

