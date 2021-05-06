Living in slums affects children’s brain development, study says



Children growing up in poor neighborhoods can suffer negative effects on your brain development and in their neurocognitive processes, affirms a study revealed this Wednesday.

The analysis carried out by researchers from the University of Southern California (USC) found a correlation between the most disadvantaged neighborhoods – many of them Latino – and lower performance in neurocognitive skills in adolescence.

Similarly, the study, published in the scientific journal Jama Pediatrics, found that living in disadvantaged neighborhoods can decrease the development of the cerebral cortex.

When comparing neighborhoods in different cities and regions of the country, the study concluded that “Neighborhood disadvantage is an important social determinant of physical and mental health in childhood and adolescence, independent of the family’s socioeconomic status.”

As noted Daniel Hackman, Research leader and professor at USC’s Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, the study is the first and largest of its kind to compare the effect of neighborhoods nationwide on children’s neurological development.

The research used information from the Study of the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD), conducted by USC with data from October 2016 to October 2018 and presented as “the largest long-term study of brain development and child health in the United States. . ”.

The researchers compared brain images of 8,598 participants, more than 20% of them Latino, finding less development of brain mass in residents of disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Hackman noted that some factors in disadvantaged neighborhoods that can affect children’s brain growth include a lack of quality health services, less access to nutritious food and well-maintained parks, increased environmental pollution, and a more stressful social environment.

Similarly, when comparing the results of neurological evaluation tests, the analysts found that living in disadvantaged neighborhoods was correlated with lower test results.

“Neighborhoods can have different levels of opportunities and social and educational resources that can impact children’s neurological development”concluded Megan Herting, a professor in the USC Keck School of Medicine Department of Preventive Medicine and a senior author of the study.

