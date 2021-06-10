Living by ingesting toxic substances and poisoning others with them

When insects of the species Phyllotreta armoraciae They feed on their favorite plants, they take from them not only nutrients but also mustard oil glycosides, the typical defensive compounds of various plants of the family Brassicaceae. Using these mustard oil glycosides, insects turn into living “mustard oil bombs”, deterring predators from attacking and devouring them.

Although it has long been known that insects of the species Phyllotreta armoraciae and other closely related species can accumulate glucosinolates, it was unknown how these animals absorb and store high amounts of these substances in their bodies.

A team including Franziska Beran and Zhi-Ling Yang, both from the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology in Germany, set out to identify glucosinolate transporters in this insect. “Searching for these transporters was literally like looking for a needle in a haystack,” Beran recalls. She and her colleagues found 1401 possible transporters in the gut and excretory system of this insect. Ultimately, the researchers were able to identify a group of specific glucosinolate transporters.

These glucosinolate transporters are located in the excretory system, specifically in the so-called “Malpighi tubes“The function of these tubular structures in insects is similar to the function of the kidneys in vertebrates.

The authors of the new study determined the function of the identified transporters by using RNA interference, an approach in which the expression of a gene of interest is reduced to determine its function in the body.

Phyllotreta armoraciae specimen on a plant leaf. (Photo: Anna Schroll)

Beran and his colleagues silenced the expression of several transporter genes that are located in the Malpighi tubes and found that the insects excreted more glucosinolates than a group of congeners with normal gene expression. Due to the higher rate of excretion, the levels of plant-based defensive chemicals in the body of insects decreased.

The new study is the first to identify transporters in Malpighi tubes that allow an insect to accumulate defensive substances from plants.

Beran’s team now wants to identify other transporters involved in the phenomenon.

The insects of the species Phyllotreta armoraciae constitute a pest for various agricultural crops. Therefore, all information on how they avoid the harmful effects of ingesting chemical compounds that plants use to defend themselves against herbivorous insects, may be crucial to devise some way to make these insects vulnerable to the plants on which they feed.

The study is titled “Sugar transporters enable a leaf beetle to accumulate plant defense compounds.” And it has been published in the academic journal Nature Communications. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)