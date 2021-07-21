Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos added to UFC Fight Night on October 23

Courtesy of Jason Silva

A strawweight bout has been added to UFC Fight Night on October 23. Livia Renata Souza will face Randa Markos.

The match was confirmed by Raphael Marinho from Combate.com the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Souza, has been alternating between wins and losses in his recent bouts. Livia comes from being knocked out by Amanda lemos on UFC 259. Before that fight, he beat Ashley yoder by decision in UFC 252. The former champion of Invicta FC noted for his strong grappling, with 8 wins by way of completion.

Markos, he will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. The Canadian is on a four-game losing streak. In his last fight, he lost by disqualification to Luana pinheiro on UFC on ESPN 23. Randa she needs to win or she could be disengaged from the organization.

UFC Fight Night October 23 will be held in a place to be defined.

