Livia Brito’s charms conquer by escaping her blouse

Livia Brito’s charms conquer by escaping from her blouse | Instagram

If there is an expert in knowing how to make everyone fall in love, it is actress Livia Brito and it was a photo session that unleashed the madness of her followers after an outfit let some of its charms escape.

The new protagonist of the soap opera “The soulless“She has found the formula to shine on social networks with great force, much of it thanks to the beauty that characterizes her, and which does not go unnoticed by her millions of admirers who keep an eye on her social networks.

The cuban, who has built diverse characters on television since his first appearance on the small screen in the novel “Triumph of Love“, where she played” Fernanda Sandoval “, she has been characterized by showing a positive side to life and with a smile ahead she faces obstacles.

I asked a friend to take these photos of me. Do you like them? @diamofernandez, wrote the 34-year-old artist.

The “model” appears in a black set which has lace in the part of the deep neckline with which the garment showed part of the charms that fell in love with her followers who with various reactions and comments were captivated by the famous.

Likewise, the former presenter of “Dancing for a Dream” complemented her outfit with an ensemble that she wore with some carelessness, leaving her shoulders exposed without this stealing the limelight from the black int3r! 0r garment. With a very natural look and with some small accessories, the one born in Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba highlighted the natural appeal with which she added 98,814 likes.

Today, Livia Brito has stood out as one of the most popular influencers through her social networks, which today has 5.9 million and a half followers.

It has been the last few months that the native of Havana, Cuba, devoted herself to fashion platforms for most of 2020 until today, which has distinguished her in the list of the recognized personalities of the world of show business assiduous to the most popular applications.

It should be remembered that it was Tik Tok, it would be the social network that par excellence led one of the strongest trends particularly during confinement where it predominated most, it was Livia Brito Pestana who was not left behind in this new way of reaching fans, little by Little was gaining ground among the favorites of Tik Tok, joining other celebrities such as Erika Buenfil, Juanpa Zurita, Thalía, Bárbara de Regil, Sebastián Rulli and Maribel Guardia and many other figures.

Livia Brito Pestana was like the phoenix that resurfaced from the ashes after her career seemed to be over after the strong scandals she starred in in July 2020 in Cancun after attacking a photographer and stating that “she was fed up with Mexico.”

The recognized “Best Young Actress” for stories such as “Abyss of passion and” Triumph of love “, in the latter together with Victoria Ruffo, William Levy, Osvaldo Ríos etc., began her new task in social networks and they have been her faithful “ALIVIAnados” those who supported her every day by keeping an eye on all her content on Instagram, YouTube and Tik Tok, being three of the platforms in which she has been most present.

Recently, the fitness life assiduous, and businesswoman has announced various surprises to her “light babies” as she calls her admirers on Instagram, revealing that she will also launch a new beauty line, Livia Brito Pestana gives the best tips to her fans of complete care, both for the figure and good skin care, so you will also have your own beauty line.

Currently, the Tik Toker is with several projects on the doorstep after it recently started the recordings of “La desalmada”, which it stars together with the actor José Ron, the duo meet again in this melodrama after they collaborated in the past together to the starring in the soap opera “Italian girl is coming to marry”, which led her to be the winner of the ACE awards for “Best Actress”.