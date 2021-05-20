Livia Brito would show new scenes from “La Desalmada” | Instagram

More clues? The actress Livia Brito shared a new video on her social networks in which she would give some clues to her followers about her participation in the telenovela, “The soulless“

Livia brito, who stars alongside José Ron in José Alberto’s new production “El Güero” Castro, shared a new video on his Instagram account where he seems to be in one of the scenes of the next telenovela that could premiere in the second half of this 2021.

There is less left for the story of “La Desalmada” where the “Cuban” will play “Fernanda linares placeholder image“, who will share a love story with” Rafael “, the character of José Ron in the plot, which would soon reach the small screen in primetime, as it transpired.

The story corresponds to a black and white image which mainly captures the 34-year-old interpreter, originally from Ciego de Ávila, Cuba.

“La Desalmada”, a story that emerges from the Colombian success, “La Dama de Troya”, will not only mark the return of Livia Brito Pestana to the big screen but will also reunite her with the actor, originally from Guadalajara with whom in the past will headline the melodrama, “Italian girl is coming to marry.”

Jose Ron, who in the past had an affair in real life with the “television actress”, and who is now once again the partner of the remembered protagonist of “La Piloto” and with whom he maintains a good relationship and chemistry within the recordings, they point out.

On the other hand, history is not only a watershed in the career of the outstanding figure of the show, who in the past obtained recognition for his participation on the small screen.

“La Desalmada” will bring back well-known figures who have also been absent from television, including Raúl “El Negro” Araiza and Marlene Favela, who returns after enjoying a time as a mother.

Also, the new telenovela will bring together celebrities such as Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson ; among others.

However, not everything is rosy for the “faithful assiduous to the fitness life”, since part of the audience has stated that it is inconceivable that Brito Pestana could have another opportunity in the entertainment industry after having been considered “persona no grata in Mexico” after the strong controversy derived from the scandalous dispute in which he attacked a paparazzi.

Although the “theater actress” was punished by producers, leaving her out of some projects after these events, resulting in an absence of several months, the “model” returned with new courage and it is this new production that has given her the opportunity to resume his career again.

Some have described them as a “prize” and they quickly forget their “offenses” since they do not forget that the “youtuber” will manifest “hate Mexicans” in the midst of the disputes that she starred in a last July vacation in Quintana Roo in 2020.

Likewise, many question these facts, calling them “unfair” given the fact that the former reality show host, like “Dancing for a dream”, has not presented a formal apology to the aggrieved person or tried to compensate him for the incident, which It makes her lacking in “humility” as some of the comments refer.

It took several months for the actress of “Triunfo del amor”, “De que te quiero, te quiero”, “Abismo de pas! Ón”, among others, could resume her career, which would finally come amid her popularity in the social networks to which he turned during his months of absence and where until today, he already has 6 million followers, which he recently celebrated.