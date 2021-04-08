Livia Brito teaches more with a daring photo on the beach

Livia Brito, the beautiful Cuban actress ex Televisa, surprised her followers through her social networks with a daring photograph in which she showed off her tremendous figure posing on the beach.

Through her official Instagram account, Livia Brito shared an image in which she appears posing only with the bottom of her swimsuit, while wearing an unbuttoned blouse as a “top”.

This photo did not go unnoticed by her more than 5.9 million followers, as she ended up exceeding 363,000 “likes” and managed to get more than 1,800 comments, where her fans praised her beauty.

