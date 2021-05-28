Livia Brito surprises her followers with a flirty photo in a white swimsuit

Cuban actress Livia Brito, former of Televisa in Mexico, surprised his followers through his social media with a flirty photograph, in which she shows off her well-worked figure in a white swimsuit.

Lee: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with flirty photography in lace clothes

May everything good follow you, find you and stay with you my #aLIVIAnados “, was the message from Livia Brito in her publication.

On this occasion, Livia Brito shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 250,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

This actress has been part of prominent soap operas such as ‘Abismo de Pasión’, ‘Triunfo del Amor’ and ‘La Piloto’, as well as Mexican films such as ‘La Dictadura Perfecta’ and ‘Volando Bajo’, currently she has been romantically linked with singer Yahir.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content