The Cuban shows why she is considered one of the most beautiful on the small screen

Now that his stellar participation in the soap opera is over “Doctors”, Livia Brito She has been more active on her social networks, and through her stories of Instagram she has shared her fun and sexy side.

This time the Cuban published a video in which she appears in her kitchen, wearing only a white T-shirt that exposed her legs, while sensually dancing to a song by Bad bunny.

In addition, the 33-year-old actress recently released a photo in which she wears tight gray leggings, lifting her blouse to reveal her top and waist, which caused a stir among her fans. Livia has kept fit these days by exercising at home during quarantine.

Renata Notni promotes staying at home, sporting pink sports leggings

Fabiola Guajardo exudes sensuality wearing tight gray leggings

Paulina Goto, in printed leggings, jumps the rope and shows her whole body

.