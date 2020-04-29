Livia Brito impresses fans with tremendous flexibility | Instagram

The actress of Cuban origin Livia Brito impacted instagram after she shared a video where she appears showing its flexibility.

The young woman in addition to being a model and actress is also a host of 33 years old, debuted on Mexican television in a soap opera called “Trinfo del amor”.

Livia Brito Pestana the actress’s full name is the daughter of the actor Rolando Brito and the classical ballet dancer Gertrudis Pestana, born in Havana and although part of her childhood was spent in Havana, Cuba, Livia is a resident of Mexico City, and has Mexican nationality.

Her nationality is Cuban Mexican, she began her career the same year that she made her debut in 2010 in the aforementioned novel, she has participated in nine soap operas, three movies and a reality show.

Possessor of a statuesque figure Livia his heart has been stolenn and the gaze of hundreds of people, whether on television, in public or on their social networks.

With their hazel eyes She hypnotizes whoever turns to see her, her charisma, talent and friendliness makes those who know her want to be part of her life.

Like the rest of Mexico, Brito is in quarantine, this has been quite fruitful for his followers, which amount to four million eight hundred thousand, Due to this pandemic, the actress has constantly shared posts on her Instagram account.

Tik tok fever also reached the Cuban who has created an account and is now part of the millions of tiktokers who entertain themselves a little more thanks to the application for sharing short or long videos.

While at home, Livia appears with quite comfortable clothes a loose white trouser and an equally white top, in one of his hands he carries a glass with a liquid it seems to be grape juice because of the color, when the video begins he turns the glass without any problem, thus testing its flexibility, since that not just anyone can make that move.

.