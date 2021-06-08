Livia Brito falls in love with her followers with a flirty photo in a white swimsuit

Cuban actress Livia Brito, former Televisa in Mexico, he fell in love with his followers through their social media with a flirty photograph, in which she shows off her figure in a white swimsuit.

One of the moments that I enjoy the most in my life, my #BebesDeLuz is being near the sea, letting the breeze reach me and seeing all the seagulls fly, “shared Livia Brito in her publication.

On this occasion, he shared this photo on his official Instagram account, where he quickly added more than 190 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his followers and friends by profession.

Livia Brito, who has been part of prominent soap operas since her arrival in Mexico, as well as important national series and films, has been romantically linked in recent months with the singer Yahir.

