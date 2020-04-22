After his successful participation in the soap opera “Doctors”, Livia Brito has dedicated himself to pleasing his followers in Instagram with images in which she poses like a whole model, calmly taking the quarantine.
View this post on Instagram
I see my #aLIVIAnados in the distance by the quarantine and I know that we are doing well. Soon everything will return to normal. What will they do when the quarantine ends?
View this post on Instagram
In difficult times, it is best to take a deep breath and contemplate the beauty of life. What do you recommend for this quarantine, #aLIVIAnados? 📸 @diamofernandez
Now, the Cuban actress has shown that she is also becoming an expert in Tik Tok, as she appeared dancing sensually in her bedroom before exercising, wearing a black top and tight gray leggings.
View this post on Instagram
It’s so perfect 🥰🥰🥰 #tiktok #liviabrito #aLIVIAnados @liviabritopes
In one of her posts, Livia wrote the following message to her fans: “In bad weather, good face, my #aLIVIAnados. We already have little time to be together and enjoy together ”.
View this post on Instagram
In bad weather, good face, my #aLIVIAnados. We already have little time to be together and enjoy together. # QuédateEnCasa 📸 @diamofernandez
View this post on Instagram
When life gives you oranges 🍊… or what was #aLIVIAnados like? 📸 by: @diamofernandez
In the canteen and with a thong, Dorismar covers her bust with just two bottles
Spectacular! Jennifer Lopez is recorded working out and wearing tight camouflage leggings
Fernanda Castillo wears a deep cleavage and wonders about her origins
.