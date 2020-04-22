After his successful participation in the soap opera “Doctors”, Livia Brito has dedicated himself to pleasing his followers in Instagram with images in which she poses like a whole model, calmly taking the quarantine.

View this post on Instagram I see my #aLIVIAnados in the distance by the quarantine and I know that we are doing well. Soon everything will return to normal. What will they do when the quarantine ends? A post shared by Livia Brito Pestana (@liviabritopes) on Mar 29, 2020 at 6:23 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram In difficult times, it is best to take a deep breath and contemplate the beauty of life. What do you recommend for this quarantine, #aLIVIAnados? 📸 @diamofernandez A post shared by Livia Brito Pestana (@liviabritopes) on Mar 22, 2020 at 8:00 pm PDT

Now, the Cuban actress has shown that she is also becoming an expert in Tik Tok, as she appeared dancing sensually in her bedroom before exercising, wearing a black top and tight gray leggings.

View this post on Instagram It’s so perfect 🥰🥰🥰 #tiktok #liviabrito #aLIVIAnados @liviabritopes A post shared by livia 💫 (@ liviabrito01) on Apr 21, 2020 at 1:37 pm PDT

In one of her posts, Livia wrote the following message to her fans: “In bad weather, good face, my #aLIVIAnados. We already have little time to be together and enjoy together ”.

View this post on Instagram In bad weather, good face, my #aLIVIAnados. We already have little time to be together and enjoy together. # QuédateEnCasa 📸 @diamofernandez A post shared by Livia Brito Pestana (@liviabritopes) on Apr 20, 2020 at 6:31 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram When life gives you oranges 🍊… or what was #aLIVIAnados like? 📸 by: @diamofernandez A post shared by Livia Brito Pestana (@liviabritopes) on Apr 14, 2020 at 6:40 pm PDT

