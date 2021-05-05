Livia Brito and the owner of her heart melt with love in a photo

Livia Brito and the owner of her heart melt with love in photo | Instagram

The actress Livia Brito shared a session that left everyone sighing with so much waste of love and tenderness from the protagonist of “The soulless“.

This time, Livia brito She divested herself of her intrepid postcards and gave her entourage of followers a spoonful of sweetness with a tender session on social networks in which her companion was the target of comments.

The being who has stolen the heart of the “cuban“, and whom he had no qualms about showing all his love and whom he seems to be caring for devotedly.

When you feel lonely, don’t hesitate to find your best friend. Puppies are the most loyal and they will always get a lot of smiles at you. @organicohotelboutique #liviabrito #Dog #Love #Puppy

In the postcard, the protagonist of the new novel in which she shares credits with the actor, José Ron, appears with a tender little puppy which she holds in her arms and which she would surely fill with kisses and pampering later.

The four-legged creature with brown hair and only a few months old, stole the heart of the next interpreter of “Fernanda Linares”, Livia Brito, who has also always been in favor of the care of nature and mainly of these species which are your favorites.

Livia Brito Pestana sees in these living beings something more than just species, they can be unconditional and completely faithful friends, in addition to that they love to play and are a great ally to keep in good spirits.

The native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, daughter of the actor Rolando Brito, has become a protector of animals, which is why we have surely seen her in other similar postcards or videos what she has called a declared “dog lover” .

The actress of “Triumph of Love”, “Italian Girl Comes to Marry”, “Doctors: Life Line” among others, wore the same outfit in two of the images.

A brown dw satin blouse that brought greater prominence to her hazel eyes, an outfit that she complemented with a delicate chain and some pieces of fashion jewelry on the wrist.

The “film and theater actress” did not leave her aLIVIAne in doubt what one of her weaknesses is, and they immediately responded with various reactions in which they did not stop flattering her great beauty and also incidentally the endearing snapshot.

Beautiful, I love you, ‘The most beautiful’, ‘Because so perfect’, ‘Amoo’, were some of the messages from users added to several emojis of faces and 128. 034 Likes.

In the same way, the “model” and “influencer” took the opportunity to give one of her best beauty tips to her followers, who highlighted the importance of not only eating healthy but doing it with the appropriate amounts that are required.

We do not need to eat less my #BebesDeLuz, we just need to know how to eat well and at our own time.

Brito Pestana, 34, is one of those who is aware of this, which is why in the middle of her recordings, the Las Estrellas collaborator brings a healthy snack to her recordings to be able to eat between recordings.

The remembered protagonist of “La Piloto” who has inspired her followers with animated videos on Tik Tok, YouTube and Instagram but has also influenced them to adopt healthy regimes and has become an example of the benefits that fitness life offers launched an important message.

It was the “most beautiful pilot” as they called her among the comments, many of which came from Argentina and some regions of South America, where the one remembered by the character of Yolanda Cadena has crossed borders.

Today, Livia has started this 2021 with several projects on the horizon since in addition to her return to the small screen, her popularity in social networks is also a businesswoman since she announced several weeks ago that she would start business in beauty and fashion .

It may interest you In purple Cynthia Rodríguez surpasses Livia Brito as a heroine

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It may interest you She is not Gal Gadot but Livia Brito is the heroine of her fans

It may interest you Today Program, Andrea Legarreta boasts everything that God gave him

It may interest you In purple Cynthia Rodríguez surpasses Livia Brito as a heroine

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It may interest you She is not Gal Gadot but Livia Brito is the heroine of her fans

It may interest you Today Program, Andrea Legarreta boasts everything that God gave him