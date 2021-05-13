LiveWire: This is the name of the Harley-Davidson electric motorcycle brand

The growth of cities is causing the way of moving in them also change. Until a couple of decades ago, the coolest thing in the world was having a car to go comfortably and, in addition, accompanied by colleagues. Another option was to have a motorcycle to “brag” out when the lights turned green. However, both have succumbed to electricity and brands have to respond to this trend.

One of the most legendary motorcycle brands on the market is Harley-Davidson. The Yankee manufacturer, which for a few years has been going through a bad pothole, is struggling to find its position on the new game board. To do this, he announced some time ago that he was working on his first electric motorcycles. Later, in early 2019, it launched its first product in this niche: the LiveWire. Well, now comes your dedicated brand …

Harley-Davidson makes LiveWire stop being a motorcycle, to be a brand …

As we have mentioned, Harley-Davidson’s first electric motorcycle is called LiveWire. Well, it seems that this name has been liked, because it is the same that those responsible for the firm have chosen to create an independent brand. Yes because LiveWire is the name of the electric motorcycles that are launched on the market. In addition, in the official presentation of this badge they have unveiled their logo.

According to the official press release published by the brand …

«LiveWire is more than a motorcycle. LiveWire plans to redefine electric, providing the best experience for the urban rider, with personality and soul. LiveWire creates a unique connection between the driver and the vehicle. Today begins the next chapter of the LiveWire journey«

Related article:

Harley-Davidson LiveWire: the electric motorcycle reveals its performance and price

What’s more, Jochen zeitz, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson, referred to the project this way …

“One of the six pillars of the Hardwire strategy is to lead in the electricity sector: By launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. With a mission to be the world’s most desirable electric motorcycle brand, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future. “

If everything goes according to plan, LiveWire’s first electric motorcycle will be presented on July 8, 2021. Its debut will take place at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9. Until then we will not have more data, but some leak may make the wait easier. In any case, if you want to be informed of everything, do not miss the new Web from LiveWire.

Source – Harley-Davidson