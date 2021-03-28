Livestreamers in South Korea make fortunes during lockdown

March 27, 2021 | 5:00 am

Locked in a storage room above his mother’s apartment in Seoul, Kim Min-kyo spends up to 15 hours a day playing video games, making his fortune thanks to the thousands of fans who attend his exploits live.

These feats, which this 24-year-old humorously comments on, allow him to earn about $ 50,000 (one million Mexican pesos) per month, although his way of life has not changed because of it.

“I don’t like cars, I don’t like spending a lot of money,” explains Kim, who eats, sleeps, washes and works in that room. “My mother is the one who manages my money,” he explains.

Livestreamers – that is, people who broadcast content live – are called “Broadcast Jockeys”, or BJs, in South Korea.

They share their conversations, their games, their music and even their meals and their sleep time for hours.

Some of these “livestreamers”, very popular with teenagers and young people in their twenties, who prefer them to traditional stars, can earn up to $ 100,000 per month, broadcasting live on the South Korean platform AfreecaTV and broadcasting content on YouTube.

‘Something absurd’

Kim, who is often shown playing “League of Legends” online while commenting, admits that “sometimes you have to say something absurd to attract a following.”

Thanks to this, he makes a living, via donations, product placement – he usually drinks South Korean energy drinks – and advertising on YouTube, where he has more than 400,000 subscribers.

Livestreaming, which is not regulated, is often controversial. It is sometimes criticized for its bold content in a conservative South Korean society and some “livestreamers” have been criticized for misogynistic statements or apologies for violence.

At any time it is easy to find scantily clad women on the AfreecaTV platform willing to perform a “sexy dance” or send a daring personal video in exchange for money.

The coronavirus epidemic has favored the phenomenon of the “livestream”, as people have stayed at home, which has increased the audiences of videos on smartphones and YouTube.

AfreecaTV’s business model is to sell “starballoons” to viewers, the equivalent of points that are purchased for 110 won (2 Mexican pesos) per piece.

The viewers then offer them to their favorite “livestreamers”, who convert them into liquid money, while the platform keeps a percentage.

Growing up in the pandemic

Donations on this platform have increased more than 20% to reach 41,500 million won (36 million dollars 0 741 million pesos) in the third quarter of 2020.

“Although the COVID pandemic is regrettable, I would be lying to say that it has not helped the BJs develop,” admits Joshua Ahn, who runs the production company Starfish Entertainment.

The 44-year-old businessman, who owns a Maserati, manages dozens of famous “livestreamers” and produces variety broadcasts for some of the largest television networks in the country.

Although only a few make their fortunes, according to Ahn, stars who already made tens of thousands of dollars per month have “doubled, even tripled” their income during the pandemic.

Tech avant-garde South Korea has seen mobile phone ad revenue tripled between 2015 and 2019, according to industry bodies.

Some financial analysts, and even politicians have opted for the “livestream” as a new way of diffusion to improve their image.

However, this phenomenon suffers more and more drifts towards violent and sexual content.

For Hojin Song, a researcher at California State University Monterey Bay, this is explained because “these BJs want to attract more and more attention.”

“The more they do it, the more money they can make,” he recalls.