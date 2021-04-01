Livestock reflects political changes in ancient Europe

In the Bronze Age and Late Antiquity (V-VI AD) each family unit or group of houses was fundamentally self-sufficient, so that everyone had a little of everything (milk, meat, skin or wool) to cover the different needs. The production was adapted to the pastures and resources available at the local scale. On the other hand, in the second Iron Age and, above all, in the imperial Roman era, production was oriented to a Mediterranean and European market. Large areas of specialization were produced: wine in the province of Tarragona, oil in Baetica or salted of fish in Lusitania.

A study led by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has compiled data from 101 archaeological sites of the northeast of the Peninsula, covering a period of about 1,700 years, in which European agricultural and cultural practices underwent significant changes. At each site, they compared livestock remains with data on the local environment and the economic and political conditions of the settlement.

For this study they have compiled data from 101 archaeological sites in the northeast of the Peninsula, covering a period of about 1,700 years.

“Our study is based on the analysis of the remains of fauna recovered in archaeological sites. These are thousands of animal bones and teeth that were disposed of as garbage in different structures and living spaces by human populations in the past. The Bone remains They normally appear very fragmented, many times with cut marks and evidence of cremation due to cooking ”, he tells SINC Ariadna Nieto Espinet, postdoctoral researcher of the European project ERC-Starting Grant ZooMWest, of the Higher Council for Scientific Research. The work is published in the journal PLoS ONE.

Silvia Valenzuela Lamas and Ariadna Nieto Espinet in the archaeozoology laboratory of the Institució Milà i Fontanals. / Lydia Gallego Barco

Establish the origin, diet and species of the remains

To do this, the scientists had to determine to which species these bones belonged, at what age the animals were slaughtered, what patterns of cutting and distribution of the meat followed, as well as the shape and size of the different species, their geographical origin and your diet.

“The fragments of animal bones that we find are very valuable because this information allows us to restore food practices and livestock management of the communities of the past ”, explains Silvia Valenzuela Lamas, project manager.

If technology allows and there is a market, what is most profitable is produced, not what is best adapted to locally available pastures

Silvia Valenzuela Lamas

The archaeological record reveals the enormous weight that the meat of goat in the diets of the peninsular northwest throughout more than 2,000 years. It was, in fact, the main livestock species consumed locally in most of the prehistoric and historical periods analyzed.

Likewise, sheep, goats and cows adapted to local conditions are the easiest and most sustainable species to produce in these areas. “The current context of intensive livestock farming has completely changed the production model and meat consumption (currently focused on pigs and chickens), but this may change in the future, depending on the political and economic context,” argues Valenzuela Lamas.

This research shows that economics determines the size and choice of animal species. “What we eat depends, to a large extent, on political decisions based on the optimization of productivity and from economic benefit. In this sense, if technology allows it and there is a market, what is most profitable is produced, not what is best adapted to the grasslands available locally. We have the information of what has worked (and what has not) under our feet ”, emphasizes the expert.

Map with the evolution of the main livestock species consumed throughout different political systems, territories and historical periods of Catalonia. / Ariadna Nieto Espinet

The rise and fall of intensive livestock farming

In small political systems and with a poorly specialized economy, each population adapted animal husbandry to the ecological conditions in your area. This is the case of the Bronze Age, the first Iron Age and late Antiquity. “We see that in the rainiest areas there are more cows, the driest areas have more sheep and goats, and the intermediate areas have a bit of everything,” he says.

On the other hand, during the second Iron Age and, above all, in the Roman imperial era, the size of the political territories increased and production was oriented to the Mediterranean and European markets. “This had a strong impact on livestock: during the Roman Empire the production of cows, pigs and chickens increased, and that the size of cattle it increased by 30% over those of the first Iron Age. This larger size is comparable to that of some current cattle ”, highlights Nieto Espinet.

The only periods in history where pork consumption and production have experienced exponential growth are the Roman Empire and the current capitalist system.

Ariadna Nieto Espinet

During the Roman empire it took place in a framework of construction of large infrastructures (aqueducts and roads) and legal certainty. With its dismemberment, the connectivity and circulation between the different territories of the empire was considerably diminished.

In this context, livestock farming is changing again, cows are smaller, production is on a small scale and the pork consumption and goats predominate again.

“One of the most relevant aspects of the study is the finding that the only periods in history where pork consumption and production have experienced exponential growth are the Roman Empire and the current capitalist system,” says the scientist.

Herds formed by different autochthonous cattle breeds from the Pallars area (Catalonia). / Silvia Valenzuela Lamas and Ariadna Nieto Espinet

An unsustainable livestock model

For the researchers in this work, intensive large-scale pig production is only possible in a globalized world. This context allows assuming and guaranteeing the large supply and maintenance costs that these livestock systems need. On the other hand, in times of economic crisis and collapse, human societies adopt livestock strategies more adapted to their environment.

“Archaeological data suggest that the livestock model and current meat consumption is completely unsustainable if we take into account the ecological characteristics of our territory. If for any reason the importation of forage falls, the large cows and the intensive pig production and chickens won’t resist. Improved fast-fattening breeds are not adapted to locally available pastures (much less to the current number of heads), so a food crisis and serious economic ”, emphasizes the researcher.

The historical perspective provided by this research warns that it is necessary to conserve and promote extensive livestock farming with indigenous breeds. These animals are the ones that are adapted to the ecological conditions of each area and can survive, without being so dependent on long-distance trade.

We provide a critical analysis of the consequences and the impact that certain agricultural models may have

Ariadna Nieto Espinet

Europe is currently the world’s leading meat producer, but its intensive livestock farming is highly dependent on the forage import, fundamentally transgenic soy from Brazil, the USA and Southeast Asia.

The current intensive livestock model is highly dependent on the global market, as was also the one in Roman times, and this implies a great risk for animals and people.

“The results provided by archeology can be key, not only to know and understand the evolution of economic systems, but also to help correct errors. In short, we provide a critical analysis of the consequences and impact that certain agricultural models may have, both for the territory and on the lives of people and livestock ”, concludes Nieto Espinet.

ZooMWest project



ZooMWest is a project of the European Research Council. It is directed and led entirely by female researchers from the CSIC-Institució Milà i Fontanals de Barcelona and coordinated with the University of Oxford, United Kingdom.

This research analyzes the changes in livestock in different periods and areas of Western Europe (Portugal, Spain and Italy).

The objective of the research is to be able to identify which have been the factors that have most influenced and conditioned livestock strategies and meat consumption habits throughout history.

Reference:

Nieto Espinet A, et al. “Resilience and livestock adaptations to demographic growth and technological change: A diachronic perspective from the Late Bronze Age to Late Antiquity in NE Iberia”. PLoS ONE