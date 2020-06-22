© .

Kylian Mbappé He has become one of the most desired players in the Old Continent, since at his young age he is already a benchmark for attacking with more projection. Real Madrid his transfer would have been considered in the short term, but from England they assure that Liverpool could go to bid for the French striker.

According to the English newspaper The Sun, the scarlet outfit would be willing to disburse a figure close to 220 million euros more Sadio Mané to take over the services of the world champion forward.

Mané, with contract until 2023 and key piece in the offensive trident that makes up for Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, would not be willing to renew with the Merseyside team, so they would seek to take advantage of it before their commitment to the club expires.

Liverpool It has been one of the teams that has paid the most in transfers in recent years, starring in record transactions such as the Virgil Van Dijk or Allison Becker like the most expensive movements for your position at the time.