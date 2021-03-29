Liverpool, willing to pay the Konaté clause

03/29/2021 at 11:44 AM CEST

Liverpool, Klopp and the centrals. A horror story that the German coach is living this season. From going from being one of the strongest defenses in the Premier League and Europe with an immeasurable Van Dijk leading the ‘red’ behind, his injury and subsequent fall also of his teammates, has completely broken the coach’s plans. It was already reinforced this winter with the arrivals of Kabak and Davies, but the latter has not yet debuted.

That’s why at Anfield, they want to shore up the defense again. Waiting for Van Dijk to return in full condition, they want to tie up Konaté, from whom they would pay their 40 million release clause, to ensure one of the most talented and future footballers. Right now he is playing the European Under-21 with the French team. The Leipzig center-back did not play in the defeat of the first day, but in the victory of the second, forming a couple with the Sevillista Koundé.

21 years but without much regularity. An injury separated him for several weeks from the competition and, now, once he has recovered, he is entering with a dropper. To date he has played 9 Bundesliga matches with the German team and did not enjoy a minute in the knockout stages of the Champions Leauge against his possible new team.

They missed the favorite

In the same Leipzig, also plays Upamecano, the eternal desired by the great clubs of Europe. But, Germany is Bayern’s hunting ground, which has been advanced to all to close it for next season.

Konaté has been trained alongside his compatriot and, although he lacks regularity, at Liverpool they trust that he can continue to do the same with Van Dijk.