Dimitar Berbatov, a former Manchester United or Tottenham forward and ambassador for Betfair, spoke of the possibility that Liverpool will win the Premier after 30 years and may not be able to celebrate it together with their fans, due to the coronavirus.

Dimitar Berbatov, Ambassador of Betfair and former player of Manchester United or Tottenham, it is clear that, with the return of the Premier League, the imminent title of Liverpool will have a somewhat bitter taste for not being able to be celebrated before its public. «They will win the title, Clear. A magnificent success. That they will feel and they will know … but they won’t have anyone there when they lift the title. After such an extraordinary course, it will be ironic, of course, « he said.

Berbatov believes that this absence of spectators when they lift the title in a stadium will be compensated if they make a celebration tour. «After 30 years without winning the Premier, of course they will want a road! If you authorize it, you can make it up. It’s the irony of it all. They have done so well and in the end you have no one in the stadium watching how you lift the title, « he said.