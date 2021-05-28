Liverpool will sign Konaté

05/28/2021 at 11:09 CEST

After the bad fortune with the injuries that Liverpool has suffered this season, the German coach wants to cover his back, never better said, for next season. With Van Dijk recovered, Anfield’s men want to give him a suitable dance partner to return to the level of previous campaigns. That is why, pulling the wallet, will pay the buyout clause of £ 36 million to Leipzig for Konaté.

The 22-year-old center-back, just 3 days old, has a bright future ahead of him and although it is true that in the last two seasons he has also been greatly reduced by injuries, this past year he only played 21 games, the potential shown up to the date, especially when At the age of 19-20 he established himself as a starter, they have led Liverpool to bet on him.

On other occasions, the young footballer also had been in the orbit of FC Barcelona, but without being able to face a transfer of such caliber, they have advanced.

It was an open secret. According to ESPN, the footballer would have already passed a medical examination, so the official announcement seems imminent.

The Leipzig market

Konaté will play the final phase of the European with France, precisely with his teammate Dayot Upamecano, who has also been signed by Bayern Munich after payment of his clause.

The dismantling that Leipzig is undergoing can cost them dearly. They are left without two of their most promising footballers and both centrals, so they will surely have to go on the market. Of course, the good eye of the German team when it comes to betting on future stars can give them joy again.

A central of Champions

Finally, Liverpool managed to qualify for the Champions League next season. After an excellent end of the course, winning their last 5 Premier League matches, the ‘reds’ finished the championship in third place. Klopp has already warned that he does not want to grow old in the English city, but they still have a lot of war to come up with with the new additions and the German on the bench.