FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund: Group F – UEFA Champions League | Pablo Morano / MB Media / .
Timo Werner is Liverpool’s main target for next season. Jurguen Klopp’s men want the German striker for his youth, his career, his versatility and his conditions, because he would adapt to the network style. A few months ago its price was a bargain: 50 million euros. The coronavirus has changed everything. Now Anfield’s see the excessive termination clause and demand a reduction to Red Bull Leipzig. If the Germans do not go down, they will go for Ousmane Dembélé.
As Tom Gott has revealed in the 90min English version, Liverpool have already communicated to Leipzig their intentions. They are still very interested in Timo Werner, but they will not allow them to be required to pay the termination clause. They have a plan b to counter their non-signing and that goal is the end of Barcelona.
FBL-EUR-C1-LEIPZIG-TOTTENHAM | ODD ANDERSEN / .
Ousmane Dembélé is a wish of Jurgen Klopp. Despite the fact that when the winger signed for Borussia Dortmund, the coach had already left, they did have a certain relationship. In fact, fThat the Liverpool coach recommended the signing of the young talent to the yellows who at that time gave his first sprints at the Stade Rennais.
Barcelona has hung the transfer poster for him. The coronavirus has been a great blow to the economy of the Catalans and they need to sell. Those of Camp Nou are willing to listen to offers and could let it out for 50 million euros, a price similar to Werner’s. The Frenchman would come out for half of what it cost, but after three seasons and a sea of injuries, the Blaugrana believe that it is a good option.
The Camp Nou awaits Anfield’s offer. If the reds move, the cards would remain on Dembélé’s table. To continue in Barcelona and demonstrate that it was not a mistake, or to pack and head to Liverpool with Klopp in a scheme to which his style of play becomes much more natural.