Liverpool ‘wait’ for Coutinho

The midfielder suffered a meniscus injury that prevented him from playing more than half the course. .

Philippe Coutinho’s options to continue at Barça next season are very limited. The brazilian has been in the dry dock most of the season due to a meniscus injury that has not allowed him to shine as he did at Bayern Munich during his time on loan.

The urgent need for Barça to lower its salary bill places Coutinho on the starting ramp, since he is a player with a poster for which a good transfer can be achieved. In addition, his high profile prevents, with total security, that the club can keep him one more season.

The blaugrana visited the Copacabana Brazilian Rodrizio restaurant, located in Liverpool. The same Instagram profile of the local published a photo with the footballer with the following message: “We are eager to welcome you and start building great moments with you again”.

In recent days there has been speculation about the return of Coutinho to the Premier League. Liverpool, Everton and Wolverhampton seem to be the best starting teams. The Brazilian would have accepted the idea of ​​returning to the English league, where he already triumphed at Anfield.

Another mess! Matheus sues Barcelona