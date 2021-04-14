Liverpool vs Real Madrid: surviving Anfield

04/14/2021

On at 18:37 CEST

The Champions it has a halo that surrounds it that makes it something magical. From the anthem to the stars of your logo. Also, of course, the scenarios in which it is played. The best of the world. What Anfield, a place where a quarter-final tie is settled that is favorable for Madrid after 3-1 in the first leg.

However, the absence of fans reduces a lot of potential to the team of Klopp in search of the comeback. It is as if the throats of their fans were their voice, a voice that without them has disappeared in a worrying season after a previous superb season (each team takes 3 or more corners is paid [1.8 a 1]).

All the mystique that surrounds the Liverpool his stadium is already disassembled without the acoustics and pressure of Anfield. The MadridThey are also the most difficult team to intimidate in Europe. He does not care to get out of a field crowded with people supporting the rival than from a training field as defined Klopp to Valdebebas, the place where the whites found such precious loot in the first leg. That chameleon team status would have served him well in a Anfield full, just as it will do you good in the same venue but without fans in the stands. There is no wilder survivor in Europe that Madrid (the two teams do not score, it is paid [2.6 a 1])

And that which travels to Liverpool without head offices (Bouquets Y Varane), without its media star (Hazard) and without some of the engines that have made it take off in this intermittent season (Lucas Vazquez Y Valverde). To the Madrid he doesn’t care about everything Zidane, also. Unexpected alternatives and tactical drawings rarely seen before have been drawn from his sleeve to reach this stage of the tournament with a bird’s eye view of the semifinals. Let’s see what he invents nowBenzema mark anytime you pay [2.2 a 1].

Liverpool are not spared too many of the general suspense, but they keep players like Salah, Mané, Firmino or Diogo Jota That one fine day they can make the bell ring. Even Klopp, the eternal winner, the man with the perfect smile, seems resigned before his time. Few times before have we seen such a depressed Klopp (bet without a draw Real Madrid is paid [2.5 a 1]). Reasons are not lacking for him to be: his team does not fuel and ahead comes a Madrid with fire. Enough for another Anfield fire …