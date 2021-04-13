Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Possible lineups for the second leg in the Champions League

Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet in the last 90 minutes of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final series in the anfield stadium, minutes that will decide one of the four semifinalists in the 2020-21 edition.

Both Zidane and Jürgen Klopp know that it will be one of the most important games of the season and on the court they will not go out to speculation and will send their best 11.

Zidane’s team has the advantage on the aggregate scoreboard by 3-1 and the Premier League team needs to score two goals without conceding. In case of receiving, you must win by 3 goals.

Possible lineups:

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Fabinho, Mané, Salah and Firmino.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Odriozola, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Benzema and Vinícius.