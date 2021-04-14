Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Official lineups for the second leg of the Champions League

Liverpool FC of England receives Real Madrid at the Anfield field this Wednesday, April 14 to try to overcome the tie of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals in which they are at a disadvantage with a score of 1-3 conceded in Madrid.

The Reds have to score 2 goals and not receive any to qualify for the next phase, because in the event of a score by the meringues they would have to score 4 goals to eliminate them, or else, score 3 and aspire to extra time.

Also read: Chivas will have a new coach in the summer; Ricardo Peláez already has the relief of Vucetich

In the previous 13 qualifying rounds in European competitions in which the first leg was lost by more than two goals, Liverpool have come back only twice. The most recent was a 0-3 comeback against Barcelona before winning the Champions League in 2018-2019.

Official lineups for the second leg between Liverpool vs Real Madrid are: LIVERPOOL FC: 1Alisson Becker (PO) 3Fabinho 5Wijnaldum 7Milner (C) 9Firmino 10Mané 11Salah 19Ozan Kabak 26Robertson 47Phillips 66Alexander-Arnold REAL MADRID CF: Courtois (PO) 6BÉderen Milmau CF: Courtois (PO) 6BÉderen Milmau (C) 10Modrić 11Asensio 14Casemiro 15Valverde 20Vinícius Júnior 23Mendy

In the Champions League, Real Madrid have won 15 of their 16 previous ties in which they have won Ida’s game by two or more goals.

After winning their first three games with Real Madrid in European competitions, Liverpool have lost their last four meetings with the meringues.

This will be the third time that Madrid visit Anfield; they first lost 4-0 in 2009 and then won 3-0 in 2014.

Markers that Liverpool and Real Madrid need to go to the Semifinals

The results Liverpool FC go through: They need to win by two goals difference; the 2-0 classifies them, but the 3-1 would only send them to extra time. In case Madrid score 2 goals in this match, the Reds would have to win by difference of 3 scores, that is, 5-2, 6-3, 7-4, etc.

The results with which Real Madrid passes: Any victory or draw, they can also afford to lose by a goal difference with 1-0 and 2-1. In case of 3-1 they would go into overtime. If the meringues score at least 2 goals, they could afford to lose by difference of two annotations in this match, that is, 4-2, 5-3, 6-4, etc., since the visitor goal criterion would favor them

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: