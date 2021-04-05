Liverpool train before flying to Madrid with Jota as a novelty

04/05/2021 at 3:24 PM CEST

EFE

Liverpool trained this Monday in their sports city hours before flying to Madrid with the incorporation to the group of Diogo Jota as a major novelty.

The Portuguese, author of a double against Arsenal, joined the group after having made several solo sessions in recent days, due to the wear and tear of the international break.

Jota aims to start to the detriment of Roberto Firmino, who has come out of an injury that caused him to miss three games before failing to shine in the win against Arsenal.

Jürgen Klopp’s men trained in the sports city of Kirkby with the already known absences of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Klopp will attend the media at the press conference before the match this afternoon at 6:45 p.m. local time accompanied by Jota himself.