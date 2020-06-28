Liverpool: The club criticized the attitude of the fans after the celebration of the trophy in the midst of the pandemic. | Premier League | Soccer

The club criticized the attitude of the fans, after the celebration of the trophy in the midst of the pandemic.

This is how they celebrate in the streets of Liverpool. They are champions after 30 years!

.

June 27, 2020, 05:03 p.m.

June 27, 2020, 05:03 p.m.

Liverpool adds a new trophy to its windows after achieving the coveted Premier title. But the celebration was not entirely liked in the environment of the ‘network’ team, as the institution strongly criticized the fans who celebrated obtaining the trophy in the streets, in breach of the rules of social isolation.

« Several thousand people went to Pier Head on Friday, June 26 and some decided to ignore the advice on social distance and endanger public safety, » reports the statement issued by the club along with the municipal council and the police. local.

Joint statement from LFC, Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council. – Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) June 27, 2020

« Our city is still facing a public health crisis and that behavior is totally unacceptable … When that will be possible, in complete safety, we will all work together to organize a victory parade, » says the statement, adding: « Waiting for This, the safety of our city and our inhabitants continues to be our number one priority. «

The team led by Jürgen Klopp was crowned champion of the local tournament in England after 30 years of drought, amid the health crisis that has caused the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Currently, England has more than 43,000 deaths from the virus, so meetings and crowds are totally prohibited.

