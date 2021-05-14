Liverpool takes the classic and clings to the Champions

05/13/2021

On 05/14/2021 at 00:00 CEST

The Liverpool a classic english as fast-paced as it is vital to your interests. United paid dearly for their ups and downs, almost inexcusable at this point in the season, for the benefit of Diogo Jota and Firmino. Portuguese and Brazilian, this one with a double, they liquidated the red devils. Bruno fernandes had opened the can and Rashford he cut distances in the final stretch. United had them to tie, but could not prevent His eternal rival is fully involved in the fight to enter the Champions League.

MUN

LIV

Manchester United

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly (Matic, M.86), Lindelof, Shaw; Fred (Greenwood, M.63), McTominay; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Phillipps, Robertson; Wijnaldum (Jones, M.73), Fabinho, Thiago; Salah (N. Williams, M.92), Firmino, Diogo Jota (Mané, M.73).

Goals

1-0 M.10 Bruno Fernandes; 1-1 M.34 Diogo Jota; 1-2 M.45 Firmino; 1-3 M.47 Firmino; 2-3 M.68 Rashford; 2-4 M.91 Salah.

Referee

Michael Oliver. TA: Bailly (M.48), McTominay (M.79), Cavani (M.85).

Stadium

Old Trafford. No spectators.

The duel was the reissue of the one that was suspended weeks ago, due to the protests on the outskirts of Old Trafford against the glazer family. Last night there were also protests, which this time found a reinforced security system. Who lacked reinforcements, however, went to Solskjaer’s defense.

Despite an electric start, in which Bruno combined with Wan-Bissaka to land the first blow, the red devils were outmatched. The pressure of Liverpool drowned them, and warned with two attempts to Diogo Jota that brilliantly cleared the goal Henderson. There was no mercy at the third time: the Portuguese diverted a shot from Phillipps. The comeback was completed before the break, with a Firmino’s header from set pieces, and the injury was enlarged in the resumption. Again the Brazilian ‘9’, this one after a big mistake fred taking the ball.

The worst thing for Klopp’s in the second half was their inability to sentence. Diogo Jota punched a ball to the post, and Alexander-Arnold, excellent in attack, collided several times with Henderson. Solskjaer moved pieces, Greenwood came in and the team improved. Rashford toHe took advantage of visiting piety to cut distances, and Greenwood came close to a tie, but what came was the sentence. Salah killed the match in one against and leaves Liverpool, with one game less, four points behind the fourth, Chelsea.