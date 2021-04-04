Liverpool take the victory after beating Arsenal 0-3

04/03/2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

The Liverpool signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Arsenal during the match held in the Emirates Stadium this Saturday, which ended with a score of 0-3. Both teams were returning to the Premier League after more than three months of inactivity due to the coronavirus health crisis. The Arsenal He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 3-3 in the last match held against him West Ham. As for the visiting team, the Liverpool lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Chelsea. Thanks to this result, the set of ‘Reds’ is fifth, while the Arsenal he is ninth at the end of the game.

During the first half, neither team managed to score, so the players left the pitch with the same initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for the set of the ‘Reds’, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring through a goal of Diogo Jota in minute 64. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, increasing distances thanks to the goal of Salah at 68 minutes. After a new play, the score of the Liverpool, which increased the score with a new goal from Diogo Jota, thus achieving a double in the 82nd minute, thus ending the duel with a final result of 0-3.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Arsenal gave entrance to Cédric Soares, Elneny and Martinelli by Tierney, Ceballos and Aubameyang, Meanwhile he Liverpool gave entrance to Diogo Jota, Wijnaldum and Rhys williams by Robertson, Firmino and Kabak.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Gabriel Magalhães by the Arsenal already Diogo Jota by the ‘Reds’ team.

With this brilliant performance the Liverpool it rises to 49 points in the Premier League and is placed in fifth place in the table, occupying a place of access to the Europa League. For his part, Arsenal it remains with 42 points with which it reached the thirtieth day.

The next Premier League engagement for him Arsenal is against him Sheffield Utd, Meanwhile he Liverpool will face the Aston Villa.

Data sheetArsenal:Leno, Gabriel Magalhães, Holding, Tierney (Cédric Soares, min.45), Chambers, Ceballos (Elneny, min.58), Thomas, Ødegaard, Aubameyang (Martinelli, min.77), Pépé and LacazetteLiverpool:Alisson, Kabak (Rhys Williams, min.84), Phillips, Robertson (Diogo Jota, min.61), Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago, Mané, Firmino (Wijnaldum, min.78) and SalahStadium:Emirates StadiumGoals:Diogo Jota (0-1, min. 64), Salah (0-2, min. 68) and Diogo Jota (0-3, min. 82)