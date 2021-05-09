Liverpool summary and goals

05/08/2021

On at 23:39 CEST

Roger Payró

He suffered, but Liverpool returned to the path of victory. His victory against Southampton (2-0) enjoyed several positive notes. The most important, that remain firm in their intention to play in Europe and come back to life in their options to do so in the Champions League. It is hard but not impossible. In a day conducive to the defeats of Leicester and Tottenham, Klopp’s men rise to sixth place and are six points behind the ‘Foxes’, although with one game less. Mané and Thiago put an end to the resistance of the ‘saints’.

LIV

SOU

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 87 ‘), Jota (Firmino, 79’) and Mané (Jones, 93 ‘).

Southampton

Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Stephens; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse; Walcott (Diallo, 66 ‘), Tella (Obafemi, 66’); Redmond and Adams (Djenepo, 79 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 31 Mané. 2-0 M. 90 Thiago.

Referee

Kevin Friend. TA: Redmond (61 ‘).

Incidents

Anfield. Behind closed doors.

The Spanish is his first goal with Liverpool and served to close a victory that was staggering. The win in the first half did not close the box ‘scouser’ and it was not for opportunities. Mané could not award a great ball from Alexander-Arnold and then the Senegalese attended a Salah who ran into Forster. Phillipsnext, he nodded off.

Forster later thwarted a shot of Jot and then repeated before Salah. The Southampton goalkeeper was growing, who also saw how the crossbar threw a cable in a head of Wijnaldum.

Hasenhuttl’s box was about to penalize him in a double arrival of Adams and Redmond that Alisson miscarried. In the following Liverpool did not forgive more; Salah’s center and Mané headed the net. The Egyptian enjoyed another before the holiday, with no luck.

Jot Y Phillips They started the second half stomping, but the script was repeated. Stephens blocked a goal from Salah and there the ghosts returned to Anfield, which is not the fort of yesteryear. Diallo forced Alisson to work, who shortly after almost gave the goal to Adams but he came in time to get rid of his mistake.

With a restless 1-0 in the light, Klopp did not breathe until Thiago’s goal. Before Mané was annulled one in clear offside. The Spanish did not have a ‘but’. Recovery ‘red’ in rival zone, advanced meters and adjusted the shot down. After three and a half months, Liverpool again left a clean sheet in a Premier match. I said, all good news.