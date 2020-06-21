LIVERPOOL, England (AP) – Liverpool failed to win on the longest day of the year, and will have to wait a bit longer to seal the Premier League title.

When you have been waiting 30 years – and that the coronation is delayed three months by a pandemic – you have to be patient.

The quietest of Merseyside’s 236 derbies, as Goodison Park was barred from entering the public on Sunday, ended goalless: Everton tied Liverpool in a 0-0 draw.

Liverpool maintains an unprecedented 23-point lead at the top of the English league. But he will not be certain that a victory against Crystal Palace on Friday at Anfield will certify the title. They will also need the collaboration of Burnley, who would have to take a point from the current champion Manchester City on Monday.

But with eight games to play, Liverpool has plenty of room to end the drought and win their first domestic championship since 1990.

CHELSEA REMONTA

With the impending additions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud’s minutes could be in short supply at Chelsea next season.

But both reminded coach Frank Lampard that they have quality by signing the goals with which the London club gave the scoreboard to beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Pulisic scored five minutes after coming on as a substitute in the second half and Giroud added the second almost immediately to seal the win on a visit to a deserted Villa Park. The Blues consolidated in fourth place.

Chelsea opened a distance of five points over Manchester United, the fifth of the classification, a margin that should reach him to qualify for the next Champions League in the event that Man City fails to reverse its two-year veto in European cups.

Pulisic, the American winger who has not played with Chelsea since January 1 due to injury and then a suspension, shook the nets in the 60th minute after receiving a cross from César Azpilicueta, who also assisted in both Giroud’s goal. Pulisic celebrated his sixth goal in his first season in the Premier, and the seventh in all competitions.

Villa took advantage at 43 with the goal of defender Kortney Hause, his first in the Premier. But the Birmingham club did not know how to preserve the advantage and was second to last in the table, one point from salvation.

NEWCASTLE NEAR SALVATION

If Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund manages to complete the purchase of Newcastle in the next few days, it will take over a club that is almost guaranteed a Premier presence next season.

The 3-0 victory against Sheffield United in numerical inferiority left Newcastle 11 points above the relegation zone and with eight matches to play.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Brazilian striker Joelinton scored Newcastle’s goals after John Egan was sent off in the 50th minute for a double yellow card.

Saint-Maximin opened the scoring just five months after Egan’s expulsion. Matt Ritchie signed the second at 69 and Joelinton sentenced at 78.

It was Newcastle’s first game as the league restarted after a three-month hiatus, one in which the future of the Northern England team was the focus of attention. The Premier has to decide whether to approve the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund to have 80% control of the club, jointly with billionaire brothers Reuben and financier Amanda Staveley.

The deal has been complicated by the recent ruling by the World Trade Organization that established that the Saudis facilitated piracy of sports content on television, apart from the reign’s history of human rights abuse.

Sheffield United was looking for victory to settle as fifth, currently a position that gives access to the Champions, pending the appeal filed by Man City.