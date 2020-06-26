Liverpool have ended their curse. The team of Jurgen Klopp He is already the champion of the Premier League, a title that the red team has not raised since the 89/90 season and that they had been caressing on multiple occasions, most recently last year, where a single point of difference with Manchester City deprived them of the title. This time those of Guardiola, although they made him excited, could not avoid it with his defeat at Stamford Bridge (2-1). With seven days to go, the Premier already has an owner.

“You’ll never walk alone” reads Liverpool’s motto, a song that network fans endorsed and that they sing at Anfield before the initial whistle of their games. But Liverpool have ignored it and He has dedicated himself to walking alone in the Premier League. Those of Jurgen Klopp showed from the beginning that they were going for all in this campaign and imposed their football in all the English stadiums, immediately taking first place and a comfortable point difference with their rivals.

Until Matchday 27 of the Premier League, Liverpool counted all their matches by wins, It was not until the 28th day, on February 29, when he was surprised at the Watford house. This ended an unbeaten streak of 44 games without knowing defeat in 14 months between this and the previous season in the English domestic championship. Two days later, with twenty points over City, it was the pandemic that slowed down Liverpool’s triumphal passage through the Premier League.

Liverpool was more pending than anyone about the resumption of football in England, and nothing could take away the dream of conquering the Premier League on the pitch. More after 30 years waiting for this moment since the last League conquered by the Reds. The title resisted them and on several occasions they kept stroking it, like last year with just one point less than City or on 13/14, two from the citizen team.

Guardiola serves the tray to Klopp

Although Liverpool resumed the Premier League with a draw against Ancelotti’s Everton, Klopp’s men soon found the key to forcefully prevail against Crystal Palace on Wednesday (4-0) and raise their points to 86. A victory with which they passed the hot potato to the City of Guardiola (63 points), that this Thursday could only delay the alirón a little more with a victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a week to face the Reds.

City dominated at the start, but Pulisic took advantage of a gross error in the connection between Gundogan and Mendy, from his field the American started alone and did not fail in the heads-up against Ederson to make it 1-0 in the 35th minute City needed two goals and for them came on the restart in a hectic second half. De Bruyne got his men into the game with a real goal from a foul by the squad in the 54th and a post from Sterling two minutes later startled the net fans. For more excitement Walker saved Pulisic’s second goal in the middle of the goal line, but in 77 Willian sentenced with a penalty after a hand and expulsion of Fernandinho. A goal that was scored at Stamford Bridge and was celebrated in Liverpool.

With the puncture of City, with seven days to go and 23 points apart Liverpool already takes over the Premier. A trophy that comes 30 years after the last one, to accompany the Champions League last year in Madrid on a glorious stage for Liverpool. A great from Europe that, finally, from the hand of Klopp, The Normal One, has ended his curse in the Premier.