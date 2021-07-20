Liverpool press for Saúl and offer two players

Saúl has lost prominence in recent SD seasons

One of the soap operas of the summer will undoubtedly be Saúl Ñíguez. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder has been linked to elite European teams and the future at the moment is the less uncertain.

In the last week the Griezmann-Saúl barter has lost strength Y Liverpool have taken the lead to get the services of the Valencian player.

Two heavyweights that could barter

The importance of the signing of Saúl in the network is so great that They have offered Henderson as a bargaining chip, although the Shaqiri option is also on the table.

Captain Red ends contract in 2023 and lthe operations do not seem to arrive at port, so added to the good relationship between Luís Suárez, with past at Anfield, and Henderson, could make the exchange more feasible,

As for Atlético, after the signing of former Valencian player De Paul, the mattress set needs liquidity to square the stories, so It will not be easy for Saúl to go out in exchange for another player.